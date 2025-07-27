Kayoze Irani sheds light on discussions with father Boman Irani about life, cinema

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor-director Kayoze Irani, who has made his directorial debut with the recently released streaming film ‘Sarzameen’, has shared what his discussions with his father Boman Irani look like.

Kayoze recently spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Sarzameen’, and said that discussions between his father and him about life and craft encompass, “philosophy through humour”.

He told IANS, “Me and my dad have had a love for cinema since forever. I have watched the classics. The Hindi classics or the European classics or the Japanese classics or the Hollywood classics because of him. We would watch a film together, we'd finish the film and then on DVD, those days. We would go together when we were travelling to DVD shops, buy films together. We'd discuss the movies, we'd disagree. I'd say, ‘No, I like this’. He'd say, ‘No, you're wrong’. And we'd disagree. So that has not changed”.

He further mentioned, “I have sat with him on the script of ‘Sarzameen’. He has sat with me on the script and edit of his film ‘The Mehta Boys’. But nothing has ever been, ‘Do this or do that’. It has been advice in a way that allows me to keep my vision or my voice. It is just touching you in the right direction so that you keep walking forward. More streamlining. We discuss movies fully. Every film we watch together. Yeah, this worked, this did not work”.

“And it's never from a commercial lens. It's from a cinema lens. It's from, this made me feel a particular way. And we actually are very similar in our choices of loving it. So I get along with him a lot at home based on the cinema we like together. And we genuinely, we discuss everything. My next film or script will also be whetted by him”, he added.

‘Sarzameen’ is available to stream on JioHotstar.

