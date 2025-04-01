Jyotiraditya Scindia hails Maha govt for implementation of Bharat Net Phase I

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday hailed the Maharashtra government for the implementation of Bharat Net phase I, saying that under Phase II, the government needs to focus on the establishment of a communication system up to every remaining Gram Panchayat in the state.

He said that the Bharat Net project is being implemented to create a fast communication system for every Gram Panchayat in the country.

Scindia was present at the meeting held here to review the status of BSNL’s assets in Mumbai and the communication system in Maharashtra.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Chief Secretary Sujata Sainik, Union Telecom Secretary Neeraj Kumar and BSNL Managing Director Robert Ravi among others.

“Under Bharat Net Phase II, one lakh towers of 4G network will be set up across the country. These towers are planned to be set up mainly in unconnected areas. This will create a good communication system even in the most remote areas of the state,” said Scindia.

He also suggested the removal of obstacles in creating a communication system in rural areas.

He instructed to form a committee of officials from the Urban Development Department, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Central Department of Telecommunications regarding the properties of BSNL and MTNL in Mumbai and submit a report within four weeks.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the state government will fully cooperate with the Centre in creating a communication system in remote and extremely remote areas of the state, including Gadchiroli.

“Complete security will be provided in the extremely remote areas of Gadchiroli for setting up towers. If a communication system is created in this area properly, it will be convenient to connect the youth of this place with modern technology,” he said.

He further added that connectivity systems are also being created in remote areas, including Gadchiroli.

“The government will work to create connectivity systems in all gram panchayats in the state under Bharat Net Phase II. The state will be at the forefront of the country in Phase II as well,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government will examine the reservations and purposes of BSNL and MTNL properties in Mumbai.

“Action will be taken to remove the reservations as per the rules. The government intends to create various facilities for the citizens on these properties. The state government will take action after the report of the committee formed in this regard is submitted to the government,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the establishment of a communication system in the remote areas of Gadchiroli will help the state government to completely eradicate Maoism.

