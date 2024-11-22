Justice D Krishnakumar sworn-in as 8th Chief Justice of Manipur High Court

Imphal, Nov 22 (IANS) Justice D Krishnakumar was on Friday sworn in as the eighth Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, during a brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Justice Krishnakumar, who was appointed the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court on Wednesday within 48 hours of the Supreme Court Collegium recommending his name.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, his Cabinet colleagues and dignitaries were present at the Raj Bhavan’s Durbar Hall event.

The outgoing Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice Siddharth Mridul, demitted office on Thursday after attaining the age of 62.

Officials of the High Court said that the Supreme Court Collegium on November 18 recommended the name of Justice Krishnakumar as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

Before he became the CJ of Manipur High Court he was serving as a judge of the Madras High Court.

Justice Krishnakumar was appointed as a judge of the Madras High Court on April 7, 2016, and is due to retire on May 21, 2025.

He was the senior most judge of the Madras High Court after the Chief Justice and belongs to a backward community, officials said.

Before his elevation as a High Court judge, Justice Krishnakumar, a specialist in Constitutional Law, had practiced in civil, Constitutional and service matters in the High Court.

The Governor and Chief Minister congratulated and conveyed best wishes to Justice Krishnakumar.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’ the Chief Minister said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Justice D. Krishnakumar on his swearing in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur. I look forward to working with you in furthering the cause of justice and ensuring that every citizen's rights are safeguarded and respected. May his tenure be filled with wisdom, progress, and positive transformation for the people of Manipur.”

Ethnic violence devastated Manipur for more than 18 months killing over 240 people, including children and women and injuring over 1,500 people of both Meitei and Kuki-Zo-Hmar community.

The state government has established 302 relief camps to provide shelter to 59,414 internally displaced persons.

