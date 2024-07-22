Jr Women, Men West Zone Hockey: Maharashtra, M.P, Chhattisgarh win on Day 2

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), July 22 (IANS) Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey and Hockey Maharashtra won their matches in women's section while the men’s category, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh Hockey on Day 2 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men West Zone Championship 2024 here on Monday.

In the first women’s fixture, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Goans Hockey 5-0. Nidhi (2’, 20’) and Anita Devi (21’, 36’) scored a brace along with a goal from Sanjana Dhansukhbhai Bhanvar (9’).

Hockey Maharashtra Overpowers Hockey Rajasthan

In another women’s encounter, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Rajasthan, 11-0. The bulk of goals came from the sticks of captain Sanika Chandrakant Mane (13’, 21’, 36’, 41’, 53’) and Sukanya Dhanware (1’, 19’, 37’, 59’) who scored five and four goals respectively. Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (38’) and Khushi (47’) were amongst the scorers as well.

In the first men’s encounter, Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Hockey Gujarat, 15-0. Subhan Abid (8’, 12’, 29’, 41’, 50’) and Ritendra Pratap Singh (4’, 28’, 38’) scored in abundance while their efforts were complemented by braces from Tushar Parmar (6’, 30’) and Mohd Anas (16’, 22’). Prashanth Rajput (8’), Vishvesh Singh Thakur (18’), and Viveka Pal (21’) also scored a goal apiece.

In the second men’s fixture of the day, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Goans Hockey 13-0. Gaurav Baburao Patel (12’, 17’, 20’, 57’) was clinical with his finishing to score four goals while Santosh Ramesh Birjadar (13’, 15’, 37’) struck thrice.

Arjun Santosh Hargude (8’, 52’) and Shubham Jhadav (28’, 45’) also scored on two occasions. Among the other goalscorers for Maharashtra were Shaun Benedict D’Mello (44’) and Karthik Ramesh Patare (56’).

The final men’s encounter of the day saw Chhattisgarh Hockey defeat Hockey Rajasthan 11-0. Mohit Nayak (6’, 55’, 59’), Anand Kumar Suryavanshi (15’, 29’, 34’), Devendra Kumar Yadav (27’, 33’), Prakash Patel (48’, 57’), and Captain Karan Kumar Sahu (35’) scripted the win for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

