Jolt to Haryana Congress as senior MLA Kiran Choudhry, daughter quit party

Chandigarh, June 18 (IANS) In a major setback to the opposition Congress in Haryana, sitting MLA and prominent Jat leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Chaudhary, a former MP, resigned from the party on Tuesday.

In a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Kiran Choudhry said, "It is most unfortunate that the Congress in Haryana is being run as the personal fiefdom leaving no space for sincere voices like mine, who have been stifled, humiliated and conspired against in a most well-orchestrated and systematic manner, thus, significantly hampering my diligent efforts to represent our people and uphold the values I have always stood for.”

The mother-daughter duo is expected to join the BJP on Wednesday.

Party sources told IANS that a political war was going on between Kiran Choudhry and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Kiran Choudhry, a prominent Jat leader and the daughter-in-law of former Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal, was also reportedly upset over the denial of a ticket to her daughter Shruti for the Bhiwani-Mahindergarh Lok Sabha seat.

Since then, Kiran Choudhry has been quite vocal and critical of the functioning of Bhupinder Hooda.

Shruti Chaudhary was the Working President of the Haryana unit of the Congress.

At a poll rally during the recent Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi reportedly had to intervene in a spat between Kiran Choudhry and Congress leader Rao Dan Singh, a Hooda loyalist who unsuccessfully contested the elections from Bhiwani-Mahindergarh.

Kiran Choudhry was elected a legislator from Tosham four times in a row -- 2005 (bypoll), 2009, 2014, and 2019.

