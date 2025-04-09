Join hands with Gandhi family to defeat BJP: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, April 9 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday appealed to people to join hands with the Gandhi family to defeat the BJP.

Addressing Chintan Baithak of the Congress Party on the banks of the famous Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy vowed to stop the BJP in Telangana.

He appealed to all followers of Mahatama Gandhi’s ideology to stand by Rahul Gandhi in the continuous fight against the Modi government.

“All of us should defeat Godse’s descendants and PM Modi. I am going back from here with a hope to empower farmers, women and youth as discussed in the CWC meeting,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office quoted him as saying.

He pointed out that Mahatma Gandhi fought many struggles against the British for over 30 years, including Dandi Satyagraha.

“British rulers never assaulted Mahatma Gandhi, but within six months of independence to India, Godse killed him,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Modi had promised two crore jobs every year. “Eleven years have passed, and the Centre should provide more than 20 crore jobs till date. Only PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have got the jobs,” he remarked.

He also slammed the Modi government for introducing “black laws” against the farmers. He recalled that the entire farming community in the country fought against the draconian laws for 14 to 15 months, but the Central government did not invite the farmers for talks.

He claimed that the Congress government in Telangana fulfilled Rahul Gandhi's promises by waiving off Rs 21,000 crore farm loans and provided a big relief to 25 lakh farmers in just 10 months of assuming power.

He said the Congress government also conducted a caste census as promised by Rahul Gandhi.

He said the Telangana region was liberated from Nizam’s rule under the leadership of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the first Home Minister Vallabhbhai Patel.

“It is the reason Telangana people are maintaining a relationship with Gujarat people and the descendants of Vallabhbhai Patel. Vallabhbhai Patel liberated Telangana and Sonia Gandhi accorded statehood to Telangana,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.