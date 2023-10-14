J&K: Two killed after truck falls into gorge on Zojila Pass

Srinagar, Oct 14 (IANS) Two people were killed on Saturday when a truck they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge on Zojila Pass in J&K’s Ganderbal district.

Officials said that a truck on way from Kargil to Sonamarg skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Mandir Mode on Zojila Pass.

“In the accident two persons died and their bodies were recovered by rescue teams.

“Police has taken cognisance of the incident”, officials said.

