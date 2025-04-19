J&K: Seven hardcore criminals arrested in Samba, says police

Jammu, April 19 (IANS) J&K Police said on Saturday that they have arrested seven hardcore criminals in Samba district, asserting that four sharp-edged weapons were recovered from their possession.

An official said that the arrests were made in the jurisdiction of the Vijaypur police station after information was received through reliable sources.

He identified the seven accused as Yaqoob Ali alias Yuka son of Bashir Ali resident of Sarore Bari Brahmana, Ismail alias Bachu son of Lal Hussian of Rakh Barotian Vijaypur, Muhammad Sain son of Lal Hussian of Beli Charana district Jammu, Gazanfar son of Anayat Ullah of Doda, Murad Ali son of Feroz Din of Malani at present Beli Charana district Jammu, Muhammad Iqbal son of Lal Hussian of Manohar Gopalla Samba and Muhammad Irfan son of Mohd Hussian of Bathandi district Jammu.

“Information revealed that the criminals having illegal sharp-edged weapons/tokas are planning to eliminate the rival gang and are at present roaming in a vehicle, the Scorpio bearing registration No. JK02CV-1312 at/around the link road near AIIMS Vijaypur. The said criminals are planning to commit some heinous offences and are running an organised syndicate,” he said.

The official said that acting on the information, a Police team headed by SHO PS Vijaypur under the supervision of SDPO Vijaypur and under the overall supervision of SSP Samba has arrested all accused with weapons.

“The vehicle Scorpio bearing registration No. JK02CV-1312 has also been seized. A case FIR No. 41/2025 U/S 111 BNS, 4/25 Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Vijaypur, and investigation started,” he said.

He added that multiple criminal cases have been registered against these criminals in different Police Stations of the district Samba and other districts of J&K.

Gang wars among criminals had been a common crime during the 1960s and 1970s in Jammu, but afterwards, crimes like these became less.

Due to technology and electronic surveillance, police have been able to preempt gang wars by nabbing the warring factions before they indulge in revenge/rivalry gang wars.

