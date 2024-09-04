J&K polls: Omar Abdullah, six others file nominations from Ganderbal seat

Srinagar, Sep 4 (IANS) While the former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice president, Omar Abdullah filed his nomination papers on Wednesday, six other candidates, including a Congress rebel, also entered the fray in the Ganderbal Assembly constituency.

Omar Abdullah arrived in the North Kashmir's Ganderbal Assembly constituency to file his nomination papers. Many senior NC leaders and party workers accompanied him from Srinagar to Ganderbal.

Reports here also said that Omar Abdullah is likely to contest the Assembly elections from the central Kashmir Budgam seat as well.

Among the prominent opponents of Abdullah, who filed the nomination papers on Wednesday include Ishfaq Jabbar of the Jammu & Kashmir United Movement (JKUM), and Sahil Farooq, the Congress rebel, who defied the Congress to stand against the former CM.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) candidate, Kaiser Ahmad also filed his nomination. Reports said around 30 candidates are likely to file nomination papers against Omar Abdullah in Ganderbal.

Sugra Barkati, the younger daughter of jailed fiery cleric, Sarjan Barkati has told reporters that her father will fight elections from Ganderbal against Omar Abdullah.

Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Sarjan Barkati alias ‘Azadi Chacha’ had filed his nomination papers from the Zainpora Assembly constituency of Shopian district. His papers were rejected for want of a mandatory oath certificate duly attested by the jail superintendent.

His daughter has told reporters that her father’s papers complete in all respects will now be filed from Ganderbal against Omar Abdullah.

Barkati was pivotal in inciting youth to join militant ranks and support secession through his vitriolic anti-India sermons and speeches in 2016 after the death of Hizbul poster boy, Burhan Wani in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district on July 8, 2916.

Both Barkati and his wife are currently in jail on charges of money laundering linked to terror funding.

