J&K Police denies allegations that Friday prayers not allowed in Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, July 28 (IANS) J&K Police on Friday refuted allegations that Friday prayers were not being allowed inside the historic Jamia Masjid of Srinagar city.

Uploading pictures of devotees offering prayers today inside the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of old Srinagar, the police said: "Friday prayers are going smoothly in Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta Srinagar today.

"Regular uninterrupted Friday afternoon prayers do take place in Jamia Masjid every Friday".

Welcoming the administration’s decision to allow the 8th Muharram procession in the city on Thursday, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said more such steps like allowing Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta should be taken to show that normalcy had returned to Kashmir.

