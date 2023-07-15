J&K LG inaugurates cinema halls in Baramulla, Handwara

Srinagar, July 15 (IANS) LG Sinha on Saturday inaugurated 100-seater multipurpose cinema halls in north Kashmir's districts Baramulla and Handwara.

The LG said that the movie theaters are reflection of growing aspiration of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The new Multipurpose Cinema Halls under Public-Private Partnership are aimed at providing recreational facilities to the people, reviving vibrant cinema culture, space for the young generation to rejuvenate, discuss, deliberate through seminars,” the LG said.

He said that the facilities at both the locations will also house a cafe, VR, conference and seminar facilities for youth.

The cinema has returned to Baramulla after more than three decades.

Last year, the LG inaugurated cinema halls in districts Shopian and Pulwama.

Another private multiplex had also come up in Srinagar in 2022.

LG has pledged to set up cinema hall in every district to provide the big-screen experience to the people.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.