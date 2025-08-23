J&K L-G says India's diversity of languages is symbol of its unity

Srinagar, Aug 23 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that the diversity of languages is the symbol of India's unity and all languages in the country must be given equal opportunity to grow.

The L-G had participated in the Vadis Hindi Education Committee function in Srinagar city.

Taking to social media platform X, L-G Sinha said, "Today, I participated in a grand event organised by the Vadis Hindi Education Committee and addressed the youth. Under the leadership of Nasreen Ali Nidhi Ji, the committee has made unparalleled efforts in promoting and spreading the official language Hindi in Jammu and Kashmir and connecting the new generation with it."

"Over the past 75 years, Hindi has become the language that unites the country. During the freedom struggle, the Hindi language was considered the medium for exchanging the emotions of the entire nation."

"The diversity of languages, the variety of languages, is a symbol of our cultural richness and unity in diversity," the L-G added.

"Along with Hindi, we should take pride in all our languages. In addition to our mother tongue, we should also learn other languages and promote their cultural-literary heritage."

"Our policymakers emphasised that there should be harmony between the Hindi language and the other languages of the nation."

Personally being a distinguished IITian from ITI BHU Varanasi, Manoj Sinha despite the high profile protocol attached to the L-G's office has remained available to the common citizen.

He mixes among the people in public and religious functions.

Despite being a devout Hindu, L-G Sinha has been a strong advocate of equal opportunity to every citizen, irrespective of religion, region or language.

It is because of easy access and availability of the L-G that people of the Union Territory either individually or in delegations have been meeting Manoj Sinha to seek redressal of their long pending genuine demands.

He has been showing keen interest in bringing justice to the victims of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, whose cries remained unheard during the worst periods of armed violence in Kashmir.

The L-G has got FIRs of murders of innocent civilians by the terrorists re-opened and re-investigated to get justice to the bereaved families.

He has personally distributed appointment letters to the next of kin of the victims of terrorism.

The L-G has promised to restore encroached properties of migrant Kashmiri Pandits.

He had made passionate appeals to victims and sufferers to come forward and voice their problems so that the Union government steps in to get them justice.

He is arranging official hand holding of victims of terrorism in setting up businesses and industries to become stakeholders in the progress of the Union Territory and the country.

