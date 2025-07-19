‘Jihad in disguise’: Radical religious conversion syndicate mirrors ISIS recruitment model, says UP DGP

Lucknow, July 19 (IANS) In a big disclosure that highlights the nexus between global terror ideologies and domestic criminals, the Uttar Pradesh Police have exposed a network of illegal religious conversions. These activities have been backed by foreign funding, radical indoctrination, and tactics inspired by ISIS.

The state’s law enforcement agencies - backed by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Special Task Force (STF) - have uncovered a well-orchestrated syndicate that not only targeted vulnerable populations through deceit and coercion but also bore alarming signs of radicalisation and terror-linked strategies.

The law enforcement officials have operated under the banner of "Mission Asmita".

The action of the police and agencies has led to the arrest of key operatives, including Mohammad Umar Gautam, Mufti Jahangir Alam Qasmi, and most recently, Chhangur Baba alias Jalaluddin, whose operations were allegedly modelled after ISIS's recruitment and indoctrination playbook.

Evidence gathered during law enforcement action points to a coordinated foreign funding pipeline, with significant financial flows originating from countries including Canada, intended to support mass conversions and destabilise communal harmony in India. These funds allegedly fuelled operations tied to banned outfits like the Popular Front of India (PFI), raising concerns of transnational conspiracy and ideological extremism within India's borders.

In a high-level security briefing, Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna shared these inputs with the media. He underlined the state police’s unshakable commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against crime, especially in the context of rising threats of radicalisation and illegal religious conversion networks operating within the state.

Addressing the media on Saturday, DGP Krishna asserted that under the leadership and direct guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Police have acted decisively against criminal syndicates seeking to disrupt social harmony and national security.

“The Uttar Pradesh Police are working intelligently and firmly with a zero-tolerance approach to safeguard the lives and liberties of the 25 crore residents of the state. Festivals and public celebrations have passed peacefully due to heightened vigilance. However, some specific challenges - especially concerning illegal religious conversions - have come to the forefront,” said DGP Rajeev Krishna.

Mission Asmita: A strategic offensive against illegal religious conversion networks

Under the government’s initiative “Mission Asmita”, law enforcement has targeted and dismantled several illegal religious conversion syndicates. These networks have been accused of coercing vulnerable individuals into religious conversion. These individuals are mainly from economically and socially weaker sections.

They are forced into religious conversion using money, manipulation, and threats.

Key individuals among those arrested include Mohammad Umar Gautam and Mufti Jahangir Alam Qasmi, apprehended by the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with a well-organised conversion racket.

DGP Krishna revealed the Special Task Force (STF) recently busted another major conversion ring led by Chhangur Baba alias Jalaluddin, who was found at the centre of a web of fraudulent conversions. This network, according to intelligence, operated under a framework inspired by ISIS-style modus operandi—highly structured, radical in ideology, and aimed at disrupting civil order through stealth.

“These syndicates are not just engaged in conversion but also in radicalisation, using religious manipulation as a gateway to potential extremism,” Krishna stated.

Pan-India network and international funding

An incident in the Agra district further exposed the nationwide scope of the network. Police arrested 10 operatives from six different states; all accused of luring individuals into conversion through monetary incentives and false promises.

Investigations have unearthed strong links to radical organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI). More alarmingly, the operations were found to be fuelled by international funding, including financial inflows traced back to Canada.

The international money trail suggests an agenda to destabilise communal peace and exploit local vulnerabilities.

“These activities are not isolated religious exercises - they form part of a well-funded transnational agenda to radicalise communities and undermine national unity. The use of foreign funds and extremist methods similar to global terror outfits like ISIS makes this a serious national security threat,” said the DGP.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, in collaboration with central agencies, are strengthening surveillance and legal mechanisms to identify, intercept, and eliminate such networks.

DGP Krishna reiterated that the state remains resolute in its stand against terrorism, extremism, and any form of coercion under the guise of religion.

He said that Mission Asmita will continue to be a cornerstone in the state's multi-pronged strategy to combat radicalisation, protect vulnerable populations, and uphold law and order.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.