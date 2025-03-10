Jharkhand DGP blames jail inmates for surge in crime, BJP slams his 'shameless' remark

Ranchi, March 10 (IANS) A political firestorm has erupted in Jharkhand over the recent spike in crime in the state. Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta on Monday claimed that many of these incidents are being orchestrated from inside the prisons.

“Jharkhand Police will take strict action against such criminals and their associates operating outside. Some inmates have already been shifted to other jails,” he said.

Speaking to the media outside the Assembly, DGP Gupta identified three major gangs -- led by Aman Sahu, Aman Srivastava, and Vikas Tiwari -- as the masterminds behind several crimes in the state.

“Despite being in jail, they continue to plan crimes using virtual foreign numbers for WhatsApp calls. The police are tracking them, but there are some technical challenges,” he said.

He added that an FIR was registered on Sunday against 30 associates of Aman Sahu under Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). ATS SP Rishabh Jha has been directed to arrest all the accused and ensure their immediate imprisonment.

On the recent firing at a businessman in Ranchi, the DGP said the culprits had been identified and would be arrested soon. “Raids are underway, and we expect to solve the case within two to three days,” he assured.

Regarding the murder of NTPC Deputy General Manager Kumar Gaurav in Hazaribagh, he admitted that the police were yet to establish a clear motive. “A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is working on the case, and raids are being conducted continuously,” he said.

The DGP’s remarks triggered a sharp reaction from BJP leader and Ranchi MLA C.P. Singh, who raised the issue in the Assembly during Zero Hour.

“It has become extremely difficult to live in Jharkhand. The government is turning a blind eye while crime spirals out of control,” Singh said.

Criticising the DGP’s statement, he added, “How can the police shamelessly admit that crimes are being planned from inside jails? Are these jails located outside Jharkhand? If criminals are running operations from prison, why aren’t they being interrogated on remand? No one is safe -- not MLAs, not Ministers, not the public. The government must answer for this lawlessness.”

