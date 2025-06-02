JDU’s Neeraj Kumar slams Congress for politicising Muzaffarpur rape case

Patna, June 2 (IANS) A day after the Bihar Congress staged statewide protests over the tragic death of a 10-year-old Dalit girl -- allegedly due to medical negligence following a rape -- JDU spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar accused the party of politicising a sensitive issue for electoral gain.

Speaking to reporters in Patna on Monday, Kumar said, “The Muzaffarpur rape case involving the 10-year-old girl is deeply tragic and unfortunate. However, the Congress is wrong to resort to street protests when the administration has already acted swiftly. The accused was arrested immediately, and a speedy trial process is underway. The government is committed to ensuring justice for the victim’s family.”

Responding to allegations of medical negligence at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) -- where the girl reportedly died after being left in an ambulance for four hours -- Kumar defended hospital authorities.

“The Deputy Superintendent of PMCH has already clarified the sequence of events and the girl's medical status. CCTV footage confirms she was admitted to the ICU,” he said.

Kumar urged opposition parties to avoid spreading misinformation and to respect facts over emotions.

He also criticised Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge for questioning Operation Sindoor, under which Indian forces reportedly destroyed terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

“This tendency to cast doubts on the armed forces reflects the Congress’s problematic mindset and is one reason for its political decline. Operation Sindoor was a strategic success. Even leaders from across the political spectrum acknowledged it on international platforms. Congress should support such achievements instead of undermining them,” he said.

Commenting on Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s potential candidacy in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Kumar welcomed the prospect.

“Chirag Paswan is an important part of the NDA. His participation in the assembly polls would only strengthen the coalition. His willingness to contest from a general seat reflects his pan-Bihar appeal and support for the NDA’s united front,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.