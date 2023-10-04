JD-U MLC 'leaks' individual data of Upendra Kushwaha to quash his claims on caste census

Patna, Oct 4 (IANS) After Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) President Upendra Kushwaha claimed that the survey agents did not come to his house to collect his data for the caste survey in Bihar, JD-U MLC and chief spokesperson of the party, Neeraj Kumar, on Wednesday released data which he claimed are related to the RLJD chief.

While releasing five points of the data before the media here, Neeraj Kumar said: “As per the caste survey report (released on Monday), the 'serial number of Upendra Kushwaha is 130, house number 079, household 1, head of the family Upendra Kushwaha, number of family members 5 and family serial number is 1'.”

After releasing the data, Neeraj Kumar alleged that Upendra Kushwaha's claims on Monday that the survey agents did not reach his doorsteps is absolutely false.

Kushwaha had also said that many people like him had faced the same situation as the survey agents did not reach their doorsteps.

However, one may argue that Neeraj Kumar has breached the secrecy of the data which, as per the state government, cannot be revealed in public.

During the presentation of the caste survey report, in-charge Chief Secretary Vivek Kumar had also said that the state government will maintain secrecy of individual data.

