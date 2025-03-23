Jammu and Kashmir's film industry flourishes after revocation of Article 370

Jammu, March 23 (IANS) Since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a dramatic transformation in its cinema landscape, fueled by the introduction of the Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy, particularly the 2021 version. The policy has provided a substantial boost to local artists, aiming to position the region as a top-tier filming destination.

At a recent film festival, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha celebrated the resurgence of the region’s film industry. He highlighted the stark contrast between the present and the past when terrorism had led to the closure of cinemas across Kashmir.

“Today, several cinema halls have reopened, and filmmakers from across the country, including Mumbai, are returning to shoot here,” Sinha said.

This marks a significant turnaround, with film production in the region now contributing to peaceful employment and providing new opportunities for the younger generation.

Local talent is also excited about the changing dynamics.

Speaking to IANS, Actor Kusam Tickoo expressed optimism about the positive shifts in the industry, with more opportunities now available for homegrown talent.

Actor and Director Sandeep Rattan Verma lauded the revitalisation of cinema in the region, noting that the new policy was not only boosting film production but also enhancing other sectors like hospitality.

"The reopening of cinemas and increased shoots will significantly boost the region's economy,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha reiterated the administration’s commitment to the film industry, emphasising the importance of cinema in promoting peace, creativity, and employment in the region. These developments underscore the growing vibrancy of Jammu and Kashmir’s cultural scene, with the film industry playing a crucial role in its socio-economic revival.

The Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy 2021 aims to boost both domestic and international film production in J&K. The Policy provides comprehensive guidance to those aspiring to shoot in Jammu and Kashmir with a special focus on providing single window clearance thereby saving their time and energy to make their movies. Besides, it has also been taken care of making appropriate security and safety arrangements for the filmmakers which would be free of cost enabling them to have a hassle-free shoot in the locations of their choice.

