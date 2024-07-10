ITBP seizes biggest ever haul of smuggled gold in Ladakh region

Leh, July 10 (IANS) In a record seizure, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) seized 108 gold bars weighing over 108 kg in the Ladakh region, officials said on Wednesday.

ITBP officials said that the smuggled gold bars were seized from the possession of two persons, and it is the biggest haul of smuggled gold ever seized by the paramilitary force.

A statement by the ITBP said that during patrolling in the areas of the Ladakh sub-sector, two suspects were spotted in the Cerigaplay area, who after questioning claimed that they were collecting medicinal plants. The suspects tried to dodge the ITBP personnel but their attempt to flee from the spot was foiled by the patrolling party. it said.

“Since it is summertime and the chances of infiltration and smuggling are always high, we searched their tent and found 108 bars of gold. A binocular, some knives, Chinese food, two ponies, and two cell phones were also seized from their possession," it said, adding that both accused were arrested and questioned.

On their revelation, one more suspected person was taken into custody.

"He identified the two main accused as Tenzing Targe, 40, and Chering Chamba, 69, both residents of Hanley village of Ladakh. The operation was launched by the 21st battalion of ITBP with the active support of Ladakh and Srinagar Sectors," the statement said, adding that the gold seized had been smuggled into Indian territory and the force was in touch with Ladakh Police and would hand over the suspects to Customs Department.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.