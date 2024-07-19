Israel: One killed, 10 injured in Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv

Jerusalem, July 19 (IANS) A long-range drone exploded in central Tel Aviv on Friday in an attack claimed by Houthi forces that killed a man and injured at least 10 others, according to Israeli sources.

At approximately 3 a.m. local time, the large drone exploded over Ben Yehuda Street, about 140 metres from the US Embassy and the Tel Aviv shoreline, Israel's cultural and financial centre, Xinhua news agency reported.

No air raid sirens were activated. The Israeli military said in a statement that it has launched an investigation into the failure of the air defence systems in intercepting the drone and why sirens were not triggered.

"The IAF (Israel Air Force) has increased its air patrols to protect Israeli airspace," the military said, adding that there was no change in the Home Front Command's defensive guidelines for residents.

A police statement said that a man in his 50s was found dead in his home with shrapnel wounds; 10 injured persons were evacuated from the scene and are undergoing medical treatment.

Tel Aviv District Police Commander Peretz Amar told reporters that the explosion was heard in other cities in central Israel.

"The destruction is spread over a relatively large area," he said, adding that the police believe the explosion occurred midair.

"We have testimonies from civilians who saw a red explosion in the sky, which explains why the explosion did not occur in a building or on the ground," he said.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Sare'e wrote on X that the attack was in retaliation for Israel's ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip. He said the drone struck one of the many possible targets of the Houthis, including "sensitive military and security targets".

He also claimed the strike was executed using a new drone called 'Yafa', which is capable of bypassing interception systems and undetectable by radar."

