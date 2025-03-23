IPL 2025: Where to Watch CSK vs MI, Head-to-Head record

Chennai, March 23 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings(CSK) will open their campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a highly anticipated clash between the two five-time IPL champions on Sunday.

This will be the 38th encounter between the two teams, with MI leading the head-to-head 20-17. The Super Kings, however, won the only meeting between the sides last year by 20 runs in Mumbai.

When will CSK vs MI match take place?

The CSK vs MI match will take place on Sunday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will CSK vs MI match take place?

The CSK vs MI match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Where will live broadcast for CSK vs MI match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for CSK vs MI match be available?

The CSK vs MI match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Karn Sharma, Robin Minz, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

