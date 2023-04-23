IPL 2023: The way we ended the Power-play set the foundation, says Maxwell on RCB's win over RR

Bengaluru, April 23 (IANS) After Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) seven-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), Glenn Maxwell believed that the way he and Faf Du Plessis played in the Power-play has set the foundation for the win despite a batting collapse in the end.

After losing two early wickets, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell got into the rebuilding act and took the Power-play score to 62/2.

Du Plessis' authoritative 62 off 39 and Maxwell's blockbuster 77 off 44 helped RCB post 189/9. Harshal Patel then roared back to form with a crucial spell of 3-32 as he held his nerve in the last over and defended 20 to win the match for RCB.

"It's a position I don't mind batting, I have done it for Australia when we lose early wickets. They have given me the freedom to go out there and express myself. Came into the season with good form, and have that trust from the changeroom, that makes the difference. The new ball skidded on nicely, so we had to be busy and proactive. I think the way we ended the Power-play set the foundation, although there was a bit of chaos in the end," said Maxwell, who was adjudged Player of the Match, after the match.

Maxwell was doing merry with his calculated hits before Ashwin trapped him with a carrom ball. He attempted a reverse hit but found Holder at the backward point, who took an easy catch.

Speaking about the way he got out, Maxwell said: "I felt it was my job to bat deeper, it was a match-up that suited me and there was some poor execution on my part. I thought if I could just take a single, maybe I could have been useful towards the death overs. Allow the new batters to settle while I could attack. However, in the end just really happy with the win."

With a 7-run win over Royals, RCB made it two wins in a row and will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 26 at home.

