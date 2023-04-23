IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals name Priyam Garg as replacement for injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Hyderabad, April 23 (IANS) Delhi Capitals have named right-handed batter Priyam Garg as a replacement for injured fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who has suffered a lower back stress fracture.

In an official statement by the tournament on Sunday, the franchise has signed Garg for his base price of INR 20 lakh. Garg played for Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2020 to 2022 and featured in 21 IPL games for them, before going unsold in the auction held last December.

Garg, who captained India to runners-up finish in the 2020 U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa and represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, has scored 251 runs in IPL till now, averaging 15.69 and strike-rate of 115.14, including one half-century.

In IPL 2023, Delhi successfully managed to end their five-game losing streak with a tight four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, though they are still at bottom of the 10-team points table. Their next game in the tournament is against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday.

The 23-year-old Nagarkoti had joined Delhi Capitals in 2022. The pace bowler from Rajasthan is yet to play a game this season for DC.

