Investigate potential breach of GST data and unauthorised selling: Maha LoP

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Ambadas Danve, on Monday, appealed to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold a probe into the possible breach of GST data confidentiality and unauthorised data sharing.

In a letter, Danve urged the FM to initiate a high-level inquiry into the matter immediately, identify and take strict action against individuals or groups found guilty, strengthen internal controls to ensure data confidentiality and issue necessary advisories to safeguard taxpayers’ information effectively.

He hoped that prompt and strict action would be taken to maintain the integrity of the system and to protect the rights and privacy of honest taxpayers.

“Recently, after a client’s GST registration was completed and the registration certificate was issued, there was an unexpected surge in unsolicited phone calls from various banks offering to open current accounts in the firm’s name. This sudden outreach, immediately after the GST registration, raises a serious concern about the unauthorised access and misuse of sensitive taxpayers’ information,” said Danve.

He further stated that GST data is supposed to be strictly confidential under the provisions of the GST Act and related regulations.

“It is highly alarming to observe that such sensitive information appears to be reaching third-party entities without the consent of the taxpayer. This leads to the strong suspicion that certain officials within the GST Department might be unlawfully selling or leaking this data,” claimed Danve.

“Moreover, there is an apprehension that competition may also be gaining access to confidential customer details, thereby affecting fair business practices. This situation not only constitutes a severe breach of privacy but also undermines the trust placed by citizens in government institutions. Such violations must be taken extremely seriously,” he argued.

He reiterated a thorough investigation into the possible breach of GST data confidentiality.

