Interstate auto-lifters gang busted in Delhi, three held

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an interstate auto-lifters cum burglars gang in the national capital's central district with the arrest of three criminals.

Acting on a tip-off about the gang, the Prasad Nagar police station in the central district laid a trap on July 20 near Chitra Gupt Road, Chuna Mandi, Paharganj, and arrested the accused.

The operation was carried out by a police team led by Inspector Vikas Dabas, comprising Sub-Inspector Gaurav.

"Upon search, 41 gram gold/gold plated metal, 19 gram silver/silver plated metal, four silver bracelets and a large cache of tools used in vehicle theft and burglary and four stolen motorcycles were recovered," said Nidhin Valsan, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The arrested individuals were identified as 24-year-old Rajvir Singh and Gurdeep Singh, 21, hailing from Aakash Nagar, Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Karan Singh, 21, resident of Ekta Nagar in Maharashtra.

Rajvir Singh, the gang's mastermind, was first arrested in 2020 in a theft case. Rajvir was wanted in three criminal cases across Delhi.

The police have recovered four stolen motorcycles, gold and silver ornaments and tools used for the theft from the possession of the accused.

A total of 15 cases registered across police stations in Delhi, including Shakurpur, Prasad Nagar, Sarai Rohilla, Karol Bagh, Laxmi Nagar, and Rajouri Garden, have been solved with the arrest of the accused.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to operating a gang involved in stealing vehicles and burglary, along with their associates.

"One Honda Shine Bike also recovered from them, which was found to be stolen from the area of PS Shakarpur, East District, connected to FIR No. 019926/25, U/s 305(b) BNS, also recovered. Upon sustained interrogation, they confessed to operating a gang involved in stealing vehicles and burglary, along with their associates. Another three Honda bikes were also recovered at the instance of accused persons," said officials.

Further investigation is underway

Earlier this month, Delhi Police's Crime Branch busted two inter-state rackets operating across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Manipur.

Police arrested seven people and seized eight stolen vehicles from their possession.

