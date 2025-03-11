Information related to govt depts to be available soon on CM Dashboard: Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the information from all government departments will soon be available to the public through the 'CM Dashboard'. This will also include details related to courts, RERA, and law and order.

Chief Minister Fadnavis has instructed that along with the services of 34 departmental websites included in the 'S3WaaS' (Secure, Scalable & Sugamya Website as a Service) system, all government departments should be integrated into this official IT platform.

Fadnavis launched the CM Dashboard website and the 'S3WaaS' information system on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister stated that the CM Dashboard should serve as a single platform for citizens to access real-time information about government schemes.

“The website should provide policy details, progress reports, current updates, and information on both central and state government schemes, including direct financial benefit schemes. Citizens should not have to visit multiple websites for information. Additionally, court-related updates, law and order details, and RERA-related data should also be available on the dashboard.

"Soon, the public will be able to access comprehensive government department information at https://cmdashboard.maharashtra.gov.in. This website will be user-friendly for differently-abled individuals and will also include Right to Information (RTI) details,” he added.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the National Informatics Centre's 'S3WaaS' system, which currently integrates 34 departmental websites, should be expanded to include more government departments.

The platform is highly secure and provides seamless access in one place. Citizens will be able to use it on smartphones and computers with ease.

Principal Secretary of the IT Department, Parag Jain-Nainutia said that continuous updates and enhancements are being made to both the 'CM Dashboard' and 'S3WaaS' systems.

