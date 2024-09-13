Infighting, discontent over tickets may dent Cong's prospects in Haryana polls

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The Congress, which is exuding confidence of putting up an impressive show to unseat the BJP from power in the October 5 Haryana elections, has recently faced hiccups and jolts with its leaders switching to parties like the BJP, AAP and INLD, leaving dents in its electoral preparations while hinting towards internal squabbles over the distribution of tickets.

Even as Congress leaders claim that their house is in order, sources believe that the grand old party of late has been infested with groupism and 'power battles', leading to confusion and dissatisfaction among the party workers.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, the Congress was being considered a strong contender, mainly since the BJP had been in power for 10 years and thus facing an 'anti-incumbency' wave. However, the recent developments in the party have raised some serious questions over the party's prospects of cruising through in the electoral battle, which the BJP is confident of winning to form government in Haryana for the third consecutive time.

According to political observers and sources, the Haryana Congress is currently divided into three camps led by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Lok Sabha member Kumar Selja, and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The sources indicate that these three bigwigs have separate bases of followers and supporters in the form of party workers and leaders.

However, party members negate these claims, claiming that everybody is united and there are no differences, while also sounding hopeful about the Congress' chances of forming the next government.

But sources and analysts claim that the 'most popular' face in Haryana Congress -- Randeep Singh Surjewala -- has been 'downgraded', triggering massive discord among the party workers.

The dissatisfaction is also believed to be a key reason behind a series of exodus of party leaders.

The 'disgruntled' Congress leaders switching to Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could come as a major setback ahead of the October 5 polls, likely resulting in an adverse outcome on the day of counting (October 8).

The Congress did not issue tickets to several former legislators and senior leaders for the Assembly polls, which is believed to be one of the major reasons behind groupism and infighting.

A section of Congress leaders also feel that Kumari Selja's "growing influence has been totally done away with, reflecting the party's anti-Dalit stance".

Another reason behind the discontent among the party workers is the Congress' decision to not field senior leader Lalit Nagar in the Assembly elections this time.

Nagar is a former MLA who represented the Tigaon constituency. He won the seat in 2014 when the BJP went on to emerge as a dominating force under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was fielded from Tigaon again in 2019, but lost to Rajesh Nagar of the BJP, whom he had defeated in 2014.

The Congress has not issued ticket to Nagar for the coming polls, following which he went "rogue" and filed nomination as an Independent candidate.

A similar path of rebellion was taken by former MLA Sharda Rathore. The ex-Ballabhgarh legislator filed nomination as an Independent after the Congress fielded Parag Sharma from the seat this time.

In Nalwa, Congress leader Sampat Singh was also left disappointed after not getting ticket to contest the polls.

Meanwhile, Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia and Master Satbir Ratera are also reportedly going to contest as Independent nominees as the Congress did not name either of them in the party's candidates' list.

Also, former minister Nirmal Singh's daughter Chitra Sarwara has filed nomination as an Independent after the Congress did not field her from Ambala Cantt.

Besides, Rohita Rewari has decided to contest as an Independent candidate after quitting the Congress as the party did not name her in the candidates' list from Panipat.

Similarly, Vijay Jain also left the grand old party as he was not fielded from Panipat Urban. Jain will contest the Assembly polls as an Independent candidate.

These series of developments, according to political analysts, may hamper the Congress' prospects in the October 5 elections.

Another area of concern for the Congress is the direct contest with the INLD in around 30 seats, as several leaders and workers of the grand old party switched to the Om Prakash Chautala-led outfit, which also gave some of them tickets to contest the Assembly polls.

