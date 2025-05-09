'Indian Army demonstrated power', Akhnoor residents on swift response to Pak’s shelling

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) In the wake of escalating cross-border tensions, residents of Akhnoor, a border town in Jammu and Kashmir, have praised the Indian Army for a swift and powerful response to unprovoked Pakistani aggression.

On Thursday, several Indian locations came under targeted shelling and drone attacks from Pakistan. Civilians reported hearing loud explosions and witnessing aerial interceptions.

A local resident from Akhnoor recounted, “They planted drones and missiles in many of our cities. But our Indian Army demonstrated their power and capability and defied this heinous act of theirs.”

He went on to express solidarity with the armed forces, adding, “The heinous act that Pakistan has committed, we Indians condemn it. Yesterday, our army demonstrated the power of its air defence system and intercepted them in the air and destroyed them. They protected the entire country.”

With tensions rising across the border, India responded with a calibrated military action. The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist base camps located across the Line of Control (LoC) and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Akhnoor residents, standing in firm support of their nation, voiced a unified message: “We are with our India, with the Indian government, and with the army of our country. We appeal to Narendra Modi to end Pakistan in the war and demonstrate your power and capability. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat.”

Another resident highlighted the intensity of the attacks, stating, “Pakistan has been firing continuously for the last few days. But Thursday-Friday night, it crossed the limit. Along with Jammu, it attacked many big cities.” He praised the military’s retaliation, saying, “Our soldiers destroyed those missiles in the sky ... The way our Indian Army has responded, the whole of Pakistan is in a bad state today. There is chaos everywhere.”

He predicted that Pakistan would soon face consequences and destruction.

The situation continues to escalate as Pakistan reportedly launched further drone and artillery strikes along the Western Border, violating the ceasefire agreement.

In response, the Indian Army issued a firm statement: “Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force.”

