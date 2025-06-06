India’s FDI inflows now coming from 112 countries: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India’s FDI inflows now originate from 112 countries, compared to 89 in 2013–14, underscoring the country’s rising global appeal.



Addressing an investor roundtable at Vanijya Bhawan in the national Capital, the minister said India’s FDI success story is not only about impressive numbers but also a reflection of visionary reforms, policy clarity, and the global community’s trust in India’s economic future.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to make India the world’s most preferred investment destination.

Highlighting the investor-friendly policy regime, he noted that FDI up to 100 per cent is now allowed through the automatic route in most sectors.

The roundtable saw participation from over 90 representatives, including stakeholders from prominent companies, industrial parks, and industrial associations. More than 50 industrial parks from states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu were represented at the event.

Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Amardeep Singh Bhatia, in his keynote address reiterated that FDI is a cornerstone of India’s growth and a key indicator of global confidence in India’s potential.

He invited views and suggestions from investors to enhance reinvestment within the country, improve industrial park infrastructure, and explore new expansion opportunities.

Secretary, DPIIT also emphasised the importance of targeted policy interventions to further catalyse foreign investment. He urged key investors to consider scaling their operations, co-investing in startups, and contributing to India's growing investment momentum.

Participants from diverse sectors appreciated the Government’s proactive policy measures and liberalised investment norms, which have enhanced India’s standing as an attractive investment destination.

Stakeholders also shared suggestions on critical areas such as land and labour reforms, skill development, Centre-State policy coordination, raising FDI limits in Research & Development across sectors, and promoting investments in manufacturing and green energy.

--IANS

sps/rad

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.