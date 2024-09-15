India’s coal production clocks 5.85 pc growth, remains resilient

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Despite adverse climatic conditions that challenged mining operations, India has registered 5.85 per cent growth in coal production in the current fiscal to date, further highlighting the sector’s efficiency and preparedness.

From April 1 till September 12, the Ministry of Coal achieved a remarkable upswing in coal production, reaching a provisional figure of 411.62 million tonnes (MT).

This marks a significant increase from the 388.86 MT produced during the same period last year, reflecting a commendable growth rate.

As of September 12, the coal stock held by coal companies has surged to 76.49 MT, showcasing an impressive annual growth rate of 49.07 per cent.

The coal stock at domestic coal-based thermal power plants has reached 36.58 MT, representing a remarkable growth of 43.68 per cent.

Coal India Limited (CIL) remained a key player, with its production rising to 311 MT during the same period, marking a growth of 2.80 per cent compared to 302.53 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the Ministry of Coal.

This growth is even more notable given the interruptions in mining activities in CIL subsidiaries due to heavy rains.

“Coal dispatch has also experienced a substantial uplift, reaching 442.24 MT during the fiscal year 2024-25 (up to September 12), compared to 421.29 MT in the same period last year,” informed the ministry. This reflects a robust growth rate of 4.97 per cent.

Furthermore, the dispatch of coal to power plants has shown significant growth of 4.03 per cent, achieving 362.65 MT, underscoring the sector's commitment to meeting the nation’s rising energy demands.

In the April-August period, India’s total coal production reached 384.07 million tonnes (MT), a growth of 6.36 per cent.

The ministry said that these statistics illustrate the resilience and dedication of the coal sector in driving the country’s energy security forward.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.