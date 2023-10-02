India proposes barring pilots and flight attendants from using perfume

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) A newly-proposed regulation in India could take action against pilots who use perfume, a media report said.

The office of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which oversees the country’s aviation industry, recently proposed an update to its bylaws regarding alcohol consumption, CNN reported.

There is already reference to things other than alcoholic drinks that could cause a positive breath test, namely mouthwash, in the guidelines. However, a new section specifically mentions perfume, the report said.

It reads: “No crew member shall consume any drug/formulation or use any substance such as mouthwash/tooth gel/perfume or any such product which has alcoholic content. This may result into positive breath analyser test.”

The text continues: “Any crew member who is undergoing such medication shall consult the company doctor before undertaking flying assignment.”

While perfumes can contain trace amounts of alcohol, it’s unclear if wearing perfume on one’s body can trigger a false positive breath test, CNN reported.

The official air safety requirements for the DGCA were ratified in August 2015. The proposed addition is up for public comment through October 5.

Pilot drunkenness has occasionally been an issue in the aviation industry.

In 2018, Katsutoshi Jitsukawa, a pilot for Japan Airlines, was sentenced to 10 months in prison after a breath test taken shortly after takeoff showed that his blood alcohol level was nine times the legal limit.

And in the US, a Delta pilot named Gabriel Lyle Schroeder was escorted off a fully-boarded plane pre-takeoff when he was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.