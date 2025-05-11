India has proved its supremacy in tech-driven warfare in last 4 days: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Modern warfare is entirely technology-driven and India's supremacy stands proven over the last four days, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

Addressing the National Technology Day celebration at the Ambedkar International Centre here, the minister said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has successfully developed and deployed home-grown technologies that have significantly enhanced national security and defence capabilities.

He pointed out that India has scaled up its defence capacity substantially over the last decade and credited Prime Minister Modi for providing an enabling ecosystem for scientific growth. “India was never short of talent, but now we have leadership that fosters innovation,” he said.

"Most of the technologies used today in defence are indigenously developed, and it is Prime Minister Modi who instilled the confidence in us to seek Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Singh said.

Recalling the origins of National Technology Day, Dr Singh noted that the day was first celebrated in 1998 to commemorate the successful Pokhran nuclear tests, conceptualised by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “The idea that inspired us in 1998 has matured under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, transforming India into a global technology leader,” he added.

Dr Singh highlighted that indigenisation has been a top priority since 2014, with Prime Minister Modi’s consistent push for self-reliance. “India is no longer dependent on external powers. Our success in modern warfare is a reflection of the progress towards Viksit Bharat @2047,” he remarked.

Expressing his satisfaction with scientific advancements, Dr Singh lauded the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for supporting pioneering initiatives, including the 1000-drone show during the Beating Retreat ceremony. He noted that drones, once symbolic, are now central to India’s evolving defence ecosystem.

The Union Minister appreciated TDB’s annual tradition of setting a new theme and highlighted this year’s theme, ‘YANTRA’, which signifies transformation through advanced research and technological acceleration.

Highlighting India’s remarkable progress in science, technology, and innovation, Dr Singh noted several key achievements that reflect the country’s growing global stature. He pointed out India’s impressive leap in the Global Innovation Index, moving from the 81st to the 39th position, and the fact that nearly 56 per cent of patents are now filed by resident Indians -- demonstrating a surge in domestic innovation.

India has also emerged as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, fostering entrepreneurship and technological advancement. In the defence sector, exports have seen a substantial rise from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 16,000 crore, showcasing the strength of indigenous capabilities. He further highlighted that budgetary allocations for Gross Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD) have more than doubled, from Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 1,27,000 crore, along with over a 100 per cent increase in DST and DBT budgets. Notably, the space sector budget has nearly tripled, driven by the opening up of the sector to private participation -- positioning India as a future-ready technological power.

Dr Singh also mentioned key initiatives like ‘One Nation, One Subscription’ and a single portal for fellowships under Science and Technology departments, which have improved the ease of doing research in India

During the event, the Union Minister released a compendium of ‘Super 30 Startups’ funded by TDB over the past five years and launched two new calls for proposals under the National Quantum Mission. He also handed over project grants to industry-academia consortia working on pilot projects for Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS).

Concluding his address, Dr Singh said, “The 27th National Technology Day marks international recognition of India’s leadership in science and technology, setting the tone for India @2047.”

The event was also attended by Padma Bhushan Ajai Chowdhary, who emphasised the “Whole of Nation” approach to reducing dependence on foreign technology, and endorsed initiatives like Anusandhan NRF for achieving true Aatmanirbharta.

Dr Abhay Karandikar, Secretary DST; Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary DBT; Dr Rajesh Pathak, Secretary TDB; senior officials, scientists, and dignitaries from the science and technology community were also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.