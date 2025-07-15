India going through ‘Amrit Kaal’ now, developing it by 2047 is govt’s national goal: President Murmu

Bhubaneswar, July 15 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday said making India a developed nation by the year 2047 is the government’s national goal.

She advised the students to contribute towards the development of India by getting inspiration from soldiers, farmers, scientists, etc.

Addressing the gathering at the convocation ceremony of Ravenshaw University at Cuttack, the president said, “Our country is going through Amrit Kaal. Making India a developed nation by the year 2047 is our national goal. The sense of nation first is our biggest strength. Our soldiers, farmers, scientists, engineers, doctors and people active in various fields are working with the sentiment of increasing the pride of India.”

She urged students to take inspiration from them and contribute to the development of the country with their knowledge, skills and devotion.

She further added that this is the era of science and technology. Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, 3D Printing and Cloud Computing have brought about a vast change in our thinking and working style.

President Murmu was happy to note that Ravenshaw University is making good use of these technologies. She advised all to be careful about the misuse of these advanced technologies.

Recalling the place of Ravenshaw University in the freedom struggle and the movement for the formation of Odisha as a separate state on a linguistic basis, she said, “This educational institution was an active centre of the freedom struggle and associated with the movement for the formation of the state of Odisha. This institution has been continuously making invaluable contributions to the development of education and women's empowerment. Many of its former students have increased the prestige of India as freedom fighters, educationists, litterateurs, philosophers, political leaders, social reformers, scientists and artists.”

The President was happy to note that Ravenshaw University is making remarkable strides in research, innovation, and inclusivity. It has extended its expertise to numerous industry partners through consultancy services and technology transfers.

Ravenshaw University’s ‘Centre of Design, Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ promotes ideation, translational research, and entrepreneurship. She also noted that the University is focusing on increasing the enrollment of students from tribal areas, underprivileged groups, and the divyangas.

In the next event, President Murmu laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three buildings of Ravenshaw Girls' High School at Cuttack.

In her brief remarks on the occasion, the President said that the quality of teaching and good infrastructure create a good educational environment. She appreciated the Central and State governments for this project related to the education of girls.

President Murmu said that during various convocation ceremonies, she noted that girls perform better when given equal facilities and opportunities. She highlighted that women are contributing actively in every field - be it education and literature or science, technology, industry and commerce.

She advised girl students to take inspiration from the women who are setting new standards of success in various fields.

She said that they could achieve even the impossible on the strength of their knowledge, self-confidence, skill and determination.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.