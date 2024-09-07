India extends humanitarian assistance to fire-devastated Chad

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) India on Saturday announced extension of humanitarian assistance to Chad, in the wake of a "deadly" fire in the country.

India has sent a medical aid consignment weighing approximately 2300 Kgs, consisting of essential life-saving antibiotics and general medicines, to the landlocked country in north-central Africa.

"Extending Humanitarian Assistance to Chad: India - Vishwabandhu, a friend to the world!" the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on social media platform X.

The move comes after the tragedy in the Chadian capital, N'Djamena on June 19 in which several people were killed and injured in a fire and explosion at a weapons and ammunition depot.

The fire broke out in an ammunition depot in the army reserve camp in the north of the capital city and the powerful explosion was reportedly felt throughout the city.

India shares cordial relations with Chad and enjoys great goodwill and admiration in Chad.

The relations between the two nations received a boost after Chadian Prime Minister Pahimi Padacke Albert visited New Delhi to attend the Founding Conference of International Solar Alliance and Solar Summit in 2018.

The country's direct bilateral trade with Chad has surged from a small base but remains much below the potential.

During the pandemic, India donated a six-tonne consignment of essential medicines to Chad in July 2020.

Earlier too, Chad received developmental assistance from India when New Delhi donated 5,000 metric tonnes of rice to the African country in 2004. EXIM Bank, India has extended three Lines of Credit (LoC) under the Government of India-supported LoC to Chad.

Chad, a large semi-desert country that has deposits of gold and uranium, became an oil-producing nation in 2003. However, the country lacks infrastructure and suffers from internal conflict with rebels.

According to the MEA, there are about 200 Indians and over 40 Indian companies working mostly in oil projects, international organisations, and missionaries in Chad.

