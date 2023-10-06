India, EU hold talks on maritime sector, cyber policies

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) India and the European Union (EU) have conferred on ways to sustain a secure maritime environment conducive for inclusive growth and global well being.

During their talks on maritime cooperation, both the sides reviewed ongoing cooperation initiatives in the maritime domain and avenues of reinforcing international and regional mechanisms for comprehensive maritime security.

The deliberations were part of the third India-EU Maritime Security Dialogue, which took place on Thursday (October 5) in Brussels. The Indian delegation was led by the MEA's Joint Secretary for Disarmament & International Security Affairs Muanpuii Saiawi while the EU delegation was led by ambassador Joanneke Balfoort.

Both the sides explored avenues to strengthen their shared efforts in areas such as countering illicit maritime activities (IMA), maritime law enforcement and capability building.

They also discussed cooperation in enhancement of maritime domain awareness (MDA) and looked forward to a forthcoming India-EU maritime engagement.

It was agreed to hold the next round of the dialogue on a mutually convenient date.

India and EU also held the seventh cyber dialogue on the same day, with Saiawi representing India while the EU delegation was led by Balfoort.

In the context of the vibrant strategic partnership between India and the EU, the two sides expressed appreciation for the cyber dialogue mechanism as it provides a platform to discuss a wide range of issues related to cyberspace.

Both sides exchanged views on cyber policies, strategies and areas of mutual interest. They discussed cyber cooperation in the multilateral fora, including at the United Nations, and in regional settings, including at OSCE, ARF and G20.

They also discussed cooperation in promoting capacity building in cyberspace and combating the criminal use of ICTs.

Both sides agreed to hold the next India-EU Cyber Dialogue on a mutually convenient date.

