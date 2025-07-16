India co-chairs UN group advocating accountability for crimes against peacekeepers

New York, July 16 (IANS) India, in collaboration with other key member states, co-chaired a high-level meeting of the Group of Friends for Accountability for Crimes Against Peacekeepers at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The meeting reaffirmed India’s strong commitment to upholding justice and accountability for UN peacekeepers who face violence in the line of duty. As a leading troop-contributing nation, India emphasised the urgent need to enhance protection mechanisms and ensure perpetrators of such crimes are brought to justice.

“Glad to be part of the Group of Friends for Accountability of Crimes against Peacekeepers that met today to take forward the landmark Security Council Resolution 2589 (2021) that was championed by India. We remain committed to the pursuit of justice for peacekeepers,” Parvathaneni Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the UN said in a post on X.

During the meeting, Ambassador P. Harish articulated India's deep-seated commitment and stated, “United Nations peacekeepers face tremendous obstacles while working in increasingly dangerous areas. But for the most part, these crimes continue to go unpunished. This lack of accountability severely undermines international peace efforts by giving assailants more confidence."

“Therefore, accountability is a strategic necessity. In addition to being required by law, ensuring responsibility for crimes against UN personnel is essential to the integrity and efficacy of international peacekeeping efforts. Peacekeepers' safety is directly improved by justice, allowing them to carry out their vital missions. It is our common duty to fulfill this obligation,” he added

The Group was launched in December 2022 during India’s Presidency of the Security Council, building upon the landmark UNSC Resolution 2589. Since 1948, over 1,000 UN personnel have been killed as a result of malicious acts while serving in peacekeeping operations, with hundreds more injured.

The meeting reaffirmed the steadfast dedication of the GoF to ensuring justice for those who bravely serve under the UN flag. It also underscored the critical imperative to combat impunity for attacks against peacekeepers, emphasising that accountability is not merely a matter of justice for individuals but a basis for the effectiveness, credibility, and future of UN Peace Operations worldwide.

As a Co-Chair of the GoF, India continues to demonstrate leadership and commitment to the cause of peacekeeping and accountability. With a history spanning over seven decades, India is the largest cumulative troop-contributing country to the United Nations, having deployed more than 300,000 peacekeepers to date.

Indian peacekeepers have served with distinction and courage in virtually every major UN mission, enduring significant sacrifices, with 182 Indian peacekeepers having made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

