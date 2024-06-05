INDIA bloc to meet today to discuss results, future strategy

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) The opposition INDIA bloc is set to hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the results of the Lok Sabha elections and a strategy for future political action.

In a post on X, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the bloc will meet at 6 p.m. at his residence.

Kharge in his post has referred to the bloc as 'INDIA janbandhan'.

He said, "The INDIA janbandhan leaders will be meeting today at 6 pm at 10, Rajaji Marg to discuss the election results and strategy thereafter."

In its best performance since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has secured 99 seats. And, defying all predictions, the INDIA bloc has performed stunningly well.

Opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, D. Raja and others are likely to attend the meeting, along with top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

