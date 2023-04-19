Imran sees PM Shehbaz being disqualified for contempt

Islamabad, April 19 (IANS) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has said that first Yousuf Raza Gillani was disqualified for contempt of court and now incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also face the same fate.

In a meeting with PTI Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Khan said: "Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will file a petition in the Supreme Court on behalf of the Chief Ministers," The Express Tribune reported

By disobeying the court's decision, the PTI chief said, the rulers were creating a wrong tradition.

Elahi said: "Every unconstitutional tactic is being used to stop the election. The incompetent rulers will have to answer for every unconstitutional move."

In the meeting, the current political situation and the elections in Punjab were discussed in detail.

According to the order of the Supreme Court, Elahi said, the Election Commission would have to give the allocated money in any case.

"Shehbaz Sharif has been guilty of contempt of court and now the decision is awaited. Everyone has to follow the Constitution and law for stability and protection of democracy," he said.

Elahi said that the supply of free flour would be the biggest scandal in the history of the country, The Express Tribune reported.

"The smuggling of flour, sugar, and fertiliser has increased during the caretaker Punjab government and unelected representatives are causing the postponement of public welfare projects."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.