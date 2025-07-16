Implementation of rule of acquiring one-third of mill land for workers' homes underway: Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant said in the state council on Wednesday the rule with regard to acquiring one third of the textile mill land for providing homes to workers will be implemented. This is to fulfill the state government’s commitment to give home to textile mill workers in Mumbai.

“According to the rules applicable since 2019 regarding mill land in Mumbai (Section 58) and under the new DCPR (Section 35), it is mandatory to divide the mill land into three equal parts and reserve one-third of it for the municipal corporation for gardens and playgrounds, one-third for houses for mill workers and the remaining part for the owner. This rule is being implemented in Mumbai,” he said during his reply to a calling attention motion in this regard moved by member Sachin Ahir.

Minister Samant said that under this rule, 13,500 houses have been built so far and work is underway on the remaining land. In relation to Khatav Mill, 10,228.69 square meters of land will be given to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and the same amount of land will be used for housing of mill workers. About 900 to 1000 new houses will be built on this land.

“If any mill has not yet given one-third land, the process of acquiring it is underway. If land is not available in Mumbai, houses will be provided for workers in Thane, Vasai-Virar, and other areas,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, Divyang Welfare Minister Atul Save told the state council that the government has taken immediate action has been taken against the irregularities in the residential school for mentally retarded children of Matoshree Shobhatai Bhakere and an administrator has been appointed for this school.

He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by member Sandeep Joshi. Minister Save said that if the appointment of an administrator is not postponed, then consideration will be given to appointing an administrator for the next three years, and instructions have been given to submit a report to the government and take appropriate disciplinary action.

“If the institution director threatens to use a gun, a case will be registered against him and the gun license will be canceled,” he declared.

The complaints against the Commissioner for the Disabled will be investigated and the process of suspension including sending him on compulsory leave will be initiated. Minister Save said that the state government has taken the incidents seriously that took place in the school for the disabled and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.