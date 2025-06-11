IMD predicts widespread thunderstorms with heavy rainfall; orange alert issued across multiple states

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for several districts across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam for the next 2–3 hours indicating the likelihood of moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph.

In Madhya Pradesh Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat districts are expected to witness intense weather activity.

Chhattisgarh will also be significantly impacted, with warnings in place for Mungeli, Kabirdham, Bemetara, Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Balod, Kanker, and Narayanpur.

Moving westward, parts of Maharashtra, particularly Gondia, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Wardha, and Nanded, are under similar warnings. In the south, Karnataka’s Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, and Ramnagar districts are expected to face adverse conditions.

The weather is also forecast to intensify in Tamil Nadu, affecting districts such as Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakkurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Tenka Si, Kanyakumari, and Theni.

In Kerala, residents of Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram have also been advised to remain cautious. Additionally, parts of Assam, especially Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sibsagar, are likely to see significant thunderstorm activity.

Authorities have urged residents in the affected regions to stay indoors, avoid sheltering under trees or near weak structures, and to refrain from unnecessary travel. Commuters are also advised to check road and traffic conditions before venturing out, as sudden heavy rainfall may cause waterlogging or hazardous driving conditions.

The IMD is continuously monitoring the situation, and further updates are expected. Citizens are advised to follow official communication channels for real-time weather alerts and instructions.

