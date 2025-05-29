IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several places of Northeast

Guwahati/Agartala, May 28 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across in different parts of northeastern region including, Assam, Mizoram and Tripura, an official said on Wednesday.

Various state governments have asked the district administrations and all concerned to take precautionary measures to deal with the situation.

An IMD official said that a well marked low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast persists over the same region at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height, he said adding that it is likely to move slowly northwards and concentrate into a depression over north Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall and squally/gusty winds is very likely to occur over some parts of the northeastern region.

In Mizoram, the state's disaster management and rehabilitation department urged the people to remain alert and contact the emergency operation centres in their respective deputy commissioner offices, district emergency operation centres, or the State Emergency Operation Centre if required.

More than 30 people were killed in the Aizawl region and other parts of the state in landslides triggered by heavy rain in May last year.

In Tripura, the Revenue Department in a high priority message asked all the eight district magistrate and collector to take all precautionary steps to prevent loss of life and damage to the properties in view of the possible heavy rains.

“Assess the situation regularly, alert NDRF, SDRF, Tripura State Rifles, Fire and Emergency Services, trained volunteers, Quick Reaction Teams, and identify the locations where to respond,” the message asked the DMs and directed them to keep ready the equipment like boats, life jackets, and other flood rescue items.

During August-September last year, catastrophic floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains devastated Tripura killing at least 38 people in the flood and landslides while a total of 58,687 houses were damaged.

Due to the devastating flood, the state caused damages of around Rs 15,000 crore.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in a statement said that the weather pattern suggests that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind with wind speed 40 to 50 kmph is very likely at the isolated places of the Guwahati city in coming days which may aggravate water logging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localized landslides in vulnerable pockets.

Guwahati city authorities are closely monitoring the situation and emergency response systems are being kept on alert. In view of the situation, the ASDMA requests all the people of Guwahati to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant.

Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides, the statement said.

The public is also urged to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain. The status of the situation would be updated by ASDMA from time to time for general awareness, the statement added.

