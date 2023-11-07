If arrested, run govt from jail don’t resign: AAP councilors to Kejriwal

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, the Delhi CM met party's AAP municipal councilors on Tuesday.

After the meeting, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said that all the councilors have appealed Kejriwal if the Modi government's ED arrests him in connection with alleged excise policy scam case then he should run the government from jail.

He said that the councilors also asserted that the Modi government had arrested senior leaders of the party after hatching a conspiracy.

"Now it is BJP's conspiracy to arrest Chief Minister Kejriwal so that he is made to resign. And thus very easily then can end AAP," he said.

Pathak, who is the AAP's MCD incharge said that all the councillors have requested Kejriwal to not even think of resigning from his post.

"If Modi government's ED arrests him then he should run the government from jail," Pathak said.

He also said that the party will run a campaign across the country and ask people if Kejriwal should resign or not.

He also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows that they cannot win from AAP. "We defeated BJP in Delhi assembly elections in 2013, 2015, 2020 and in MCD elections in 2022," Pathak said.

He said that the BJP has planning to end the AAP for last one and half years and it is reason why they first arrested party leader Satyendar Jain, then Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh and in last they would arrest Kejriwal. "There main aim is that if Kejriwal goes in jail then he will have to resign and then they can easily the party" Pathak added.

