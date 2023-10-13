If anything happens to Naidu in jail, Jagan will be responsible: TDP

Amaravati, Oct 13 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh has said that if anything happens to party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu in jail, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be responsible.

Voicing concern over Naidu’s health condition in Rajahmundry Central Jail, Lokesh said that if any harm befalls him, Jagan will be responsible.

Lokesh, who is son of Naidu, stated that there is an undeniable and immediate threat to his life in the jail. “He is being deliberately harmed. His safety is unquestionably at risk.CBN is facing a dire situation, dealing with mosquitoes, contaminated water, weight loss, infections, and allergies, all without access to timely medical assistance,” Lokesh posted on social media platform ‘X’.

He alleged that the state government is trying to administer steroids to Naidu. “What is it that the Government doctors and administration are trying to hide?” he asked.

Meanwhile, TDP national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhiram announced that the party is taking legal recourse to shift Chandrabau Naidu either to a super speciality hospital or a government hospital where all medical facilities are available.

Expressing serious concern over Naidu’s health condition, he said that jail authorities were not giving the correct information. "On one side, Mr Chandrababu is suffering from dehydration and on the other, he has some skill allergy issues. The medical treatment extended to him inside the jail is not at all satisfactory," Pattabhi observed.

Maintaining that since beginning the TDP has been expressing various doubts on the prevailing conditions inside the jail, Pattabhi said after the latest health bulletin not only his family members, but also the whole State and in fact, the whole world, is expressing serious concern over Chandrababu's health condition.

Meanwhile, former minister and TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishhnudu on Friday made it clear that if something happens to Chandrababu Naidu, inside the jail, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will be held responsible.

Talking to media persons in Rajahmundry, he asked how the deputy superintendent of jail has given the health bulletin which should be given by the doctors. ''What exactly is there in the health bulletin given by the deputy superintendent of jail. Based on what report the deputy superintendent has given the health bulletin,'' he questioned.

Observing that minimum medical tests like blood test have not been conducted, Yanamala Ramakrishhnudu said that since the health condition of Chandrababu is not good, he got skin allergy. Since beginning both the state government and the jail officials have been giving wrong reports on the health condition of Chandrababu, he stated.

The health bulletin should be given only by the officials concerned after the doctors conduct the medical tests. But how the jail deputy superintendent can release the bulletin, Yanamala asked. No where it is mentioned in the health bulletin that the doctors have conducted relevant tests and this is only released by the deputy superintendent of the jail on his own, Yanamala maintained.

