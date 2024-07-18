ICC may place USA Cricket 'on notice' over governance issues: Report

Dubai, July 18 (IANS) Barely a month after hosting its first ICC global event, USA Cricket (USAC) faces significant scrutiny from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for potential non-compliance with its Associate membership status. The ICC has issued a stern warning to USAC, highlighting two primary areas of concern that could lead to the organisation being "put on notice", says a report.

The USA, co-hosting with the West Indies, staged the T20 World Cup in June across three venues, marking a milestone in the ICC’s ambition to break into the North American market. However, the warning underscores the challenges inherent in this ambition. The first issue pertains to USAC’s failure to meet the governance norms set by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). Achieving National Governing Body (NGB) status is mandatory for sports newly added to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.

The second issue highlights USAC's inadequate administrative structure, notably its failure to appoint a permanent CEO after dismissing the previous incumbent. "USA Cricket is currently Non-compliant with ICC Associate Member Membership Criteria 2.2(b)(i) (governance structure) and 2.2 (b)(ii) (administrative and executive structure) and is at risk of being placed 'On Notice'," stated the ICC in a note sent to all its members attending the global cricket body's AGM in Colombo on July 22, as quoted by ESPNcricnfo.

The ICC has expressed broader concerns regarding USAC's governance model, echoing sentiments from the USOPC. The USOPC has warned that failure to achieve NGB certification could lead to recognizing an alternate NGB for cricket, which would breach ICC Membership Criteria.

This is the second warning this year. In March, the ICC alerted USAC about several issues, including its non-compliance with USOPC standards and the lack of a CEO. Despite these warnings, USAC has struggled to address these concerns adequately. The ICC board had considered suspending USAC's membership in March due to serious breaches but ultimately decided against it to avoid disrupting preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Instead, the ICC provided USAC a "last chance" to remedy the non-compliance issues.

As a punitive measure, the ICC suspended USAC’s annual funding, offering only "controlled funding" on an "exceptional basis" between April and July to ensure cricket in the USA was not prejudiced.

During the T20 World Cup, ICC chair Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice reiterated the risk of suspension if USAC failed to comply with membership criteria.

In the latest AGM note, the ICC observed that USAC still lacks a "fit-for-purpose administrative structure." The organisation has yet to appoint a new CEO, despite initiating a recruitment process, and has not filled key development roles. The ICC management views USAC's efforts as insufficient and recommends stronger sanctions.

In response, USAC informed the ICC that it had appointed Pintoo Shah as an independent director and Treasurer. USAC explained that delays were due to constitutional amendments required to align with USOPC regulations.

USAC also argued that ICC’s threat of "drastic action" was unfair, given the organisation's efforts to comply, and noted that the USOPC accreditation process was only communicated on January 24, making a March compliance deadline unrealistic. The deadline for compliance submission to the USOPC is September 30.

USAC assured the ICC that it had shortlisted candidates for the CEO position and planned to make the appointment immediately after the ICC AGM.

