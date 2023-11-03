Hry: Man held for putting inflammatory posts during riots in Sohna & Nuh

Gurugram, Nov 3 (IANS) The cyber crime unit of Gurugram Police has arrested a man for allegedly posing inflammatory posts on his WhatsApp accounts during the communal riots that took place on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh and Sohna districts, the police said on Friday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Pramod Sehrawat, a resident of Hajipur village in Gurugram.

During questioning, it was revealed that during the riots, he had made an inflammatory video viral on social media.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections on August 15.

One mobile phone used by the accused while committing the crime has also been recovered from his possession, the police said.

