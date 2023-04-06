Hop into these Airbnbs for an 'egg-citing' easter weekend!

Whether you want to get away from the metropolis, discover a new place, or just relax in the great outdoors, Airbnb has selected a number of charming properties in a variety of locations. Here are a few Airbnbs that will undoubtedly go down in history if you're not positive about where to go for a last-minute getaway.

Enjoy the picturesque views of Kasauli, at this Luxe 3 BR Holiday Villa

A luxurious and tranquil retreat, this fully-serviced Airbnb house is tucked away in Kasauli's picturesque hills. The house has a pebbled yard with a swing and a pine tree that people can 'sit around', as well as roomy bedrooms and a lovely living area with breathtaking mountain views. The town of Kasauli is also dotted with scenic trails that provide breathtaking views of the valleys beyond. While you're here, don't neglect to browse the neighbourhood markets and sample some delectable Himachali food.

Enjoy summer in the sunshine state, at this Tastefully done 1BHK Lux apartment!

Going to Goa for a quick vacation in the summer never grows old. At this stunning modern and luxurious Airbnb, enjoy the best of both worlds. Wake up to the sounds of peacocks and parrots, enjoy the infinity pool surrounded by lush gardens, prepare meals in the well-appointed kitchen using the finest artisanal ingredients, and relax with a good novel in the luxurious living room. Going outside? There are countless choices. Discover everything Goa has to offer, from the stunning beaches to the exciting entertainment. Parasailing, lounging on the shore, or discovering the neighbourhood markets and historical sites while indulging in delectable Goan cuisine are all options.

Soak in the Tranquillity of Shimla, from this Luxury Serviced Apartment

Shimla, also known as the 'Queen of Hill Stations in India', is a charming city that's ideal for travellers seeking leisure and rest. When you are here, walk along beautiful trails to find Shimla's downtown core. We suggest lodging at this opulent two-bedroom Airbnb flat nestled among cedar trees and mountains when you come back. This Airbnb exudes peace and serenity with breathtaking vistas in every direction.

Escape hectic city life at this Family Homestay in Lonavala

The welcoming 40-year-old family-run homestay in Lonavala is the perfect place for you and your companions to spend a relaxing weekend away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon under a tree while working up an appetite for an evening barbecue in the gardens. The inviting atmosphere and comfy decor will make you feel right at home.

Uncover India's regal roots at Andraab Jaipur: A Boutique Homestay

Visit the 'Pink City' with your family and stay at this small homestay with a distinctive design. This Airbnb is conveniently situated but away from the traffic of Jaipur, with tastefully decorated rooms and contemporary amenities. Explore the majestic forts and palaces that depict the history of custom and heritage to fully immerse yourself in the rich culture of the royal state. You're in for a buying extravaganza at its vibrant markets, filled with one-of-a-kind clothing, jewellery, and crafts!

Rejuvenate at Ivy Cottage in Ooty

Ivy Cottage, which has hand-painted tiles, antique wooden furnishings, and exposed brick walls, is delightfully chic and makes for a great weekend getaway. This Airbnb features a full wall of floor to ceiling windows that face out onto a private patio, gardens, and a breathtaking view of the Nilgiri mountains, as well as a design language that draws inspiration from the local tribal culture and the animals of the Western Ghats. For the independent and daring, experience stargazing into the clear heavens at almost 8,000 ft. high amid the pure mountain air and bird watching on the wild and steep terrain.

Adventure in Nainital, while staying at this Designer Villa

When you want to relax amidst Uttarakhand's hill station landscape, this villa in Bhowali, outside of Nainital, is a wonderful affordable option. The Airbnb is spread out over two levels and features a fully functional kitchen as well as expansive views of the surrounding hills. Make the most of your long weekend stay by exploring the nearby city of Nainital, a haven for thrill-seekers, relaxing in Mukteshwar to avoid the sweltering city heat, or visiting the Kainchi Dham temple nearby.

