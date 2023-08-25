Homemaker no less than skilled worker: Punjab and Haryana HC

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (IANS) A homemaker's contribution is no less than that of a skilled worker, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled on Friday.

Saying the contribution of a homemaker to the intricate fabric of daily life is immeasurable and deserves profound acknowledgment, Justice Sanjay Vashisth observed, “In no way can it be equated to an unskilled labourer.”

The ruling came in the wake of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal that assessed the homemaker’s income as that of an unskilled labourer.

Justice Vashisth said a homemaker shoulders a myriad of responsibilities that encompasses a diverse range of tasks. “From managing household chores to nurturing relationships and maintaining a harmonious living environment, their role is ceaseless and demanding. Operating tirelessly round the clock, a homemaker’s dedication is undeniable.”

Justice Vashisth further observed “the homemaker's affection and dedication towards her family transforms a house into a home. It is rightly said a house without a woman was a body without a soul”.

Quoting the SBI’s “Ecowrap” report of March, the judge said the total contribution of unpaid women to the economy was around Rs 22.7 lakh crore, almost 7.5 per cent of India’s GDP.

The bench was dealing with an appeal filed by the petitioner against the 2005 award passed by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal seeking enhancement of the amount of compensation, on account of the death of her husband in a

motor vehicular accident.

