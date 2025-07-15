HM Amit Shah to attend ‘cooperative and employment festival’ in Rajasthan on July 17

Jaipur, July 15 (IANS) The Cooperative and Employment Festival, being organised under the International Cooperative Year, will take place on July 17 in Dadiya village, Jaipur district. Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah will attend the event as the chief guest, while Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will mark his presence in the programme.

Ahead of the event, Cooperative Minister Gautam Kumar Dak visited the venue on Tuesday to review the preparations. He held a meeting with administrative, police, and departmental officials to assess the readiness and ensure smooth coordination across all departments.

During the inspection, Dak directed all concerned departments to work in close coordination and complete all arrangements efficiently. He emphasised ensuring proper facilities for visitors, including seating, drinking water, and refreshments like tea, biscuits, and buttermilk.

Dak also instructed officials to make adequate arrangements for parking, medical facilities, and to set up help desks and a control room at the venue for public assistance. He further directed that the control room at Nehru Sahakar Bhawan should operate round-the-clock to coordinate with on-ground teams and maintain constant information flow.

To manage the expected crowd and ensure convenience for visitors, Dak instructed the installation of water campers in every block and signboards at key locations throughout the venue. He also emphasised the need for close coordination with the police and administrative departments to streamline VIP entry pass issuance and directed that LED screens be installed in the parking areas.

Given the ongoing monsoon, he urged officers to factor in weather-related contingencies in all logistical arrangements. Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph briefed the team on security planning, traffic management, and parking arrangements.

Principal Secretary and Registrar of the Cooperative Department, Manju Rajpal, informed that 40 stalls will be set up as part of an exhibition showcasing products from cooperative institutions across the state.

District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni shared that the Additional District Collector has been designated as the nodal officer to oversee district-level preparations and coordination for the event.

The high-profile festival is expected to draw participation from cooperative institutions and stakeholders from across Rajasthan, serving as a significant platform for showcasing the cooperative movement and promoting employment initiatives.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.