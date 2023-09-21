Hit by car, woman dies, husband sustains injuries in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a woman died while her husband sustained injuries after they were hit by an unknown vehicle in Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Laxmi Devi (58), while her injured husband has been identified as Bhole Shankar (60).

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday.

The victim's son Bittu Kumar, along with his parents and sister, all residents of J.J. Colony in Narela, was enroute his sister's house in Pratap Bagh.

“At around 11:20 p.m., his parents told him to fetch an auto-rickshaw,” said a senior police officer.

Accompanied by his sister, he went to find an auto-rickshaw but failed to find one.

“As they were returning to the spot where their parents were, they were alarmed by the sound of a collision. Rushing to the scene, they found their injured parents lying on the road,” the officer said.

An injured Bhole Shankar recounted that while crossing the road, a white car struck them before speeding away.

“With the help of a passerby, the victims were rushed to the BSA Hospital in Rohini, from where they were referred to the RML Hospital,” the officer said.

However, during the course of treatment, Bittu's mother Lakshmi Devi succumbed to her injuries.

“A case under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Alipur police station against unknown persons,” the officer said.

