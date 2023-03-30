Hisar airport to be operational by Nov 1: Chautala

Chandigarh, March 30 (IANS) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the Maharaja Agrasen Hisar Airport will be made operational by November 1.

Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, the interstate air service will be started from Hisar on nine routes. After completion of various works, passengers will be able to travel by 48-seater aircraft.

Chautala told the media in Hisar that Air India would inspect the airport to start a flying training programme.

"Air India is going to buy 400 Airbus aircraft soon. If the flying training operations will start after inspection, then Air India alone will give training to nearly 200 pilots."

He said three other airlines are in the race to start flying training operations in Hisar, for which an open tender will be floated soon.

About the ongoing works going on at the airport, the Deputy Chief Minister said the work of the boundary wall of the airport would be completed in May. In terms of security, watchtowers have been set up as per international standards. The work of the taxiway at the airport is almost complete. So is advanced light system whose installation will start in April.

He said the capacity of the airport terminal would be increased to 55 from 30 people. Besides, the process of tender for the building of the new terminal will start soon.

In response to a question about connecting Hisar to Chandigarh via rail, he said negotiations regarding the rail connectivity of Chandigarh via Hisar-Uklana to Narwana are underway. A provision of Rs 723 crore has been made in the state budget for the elevated road in Hisar.

