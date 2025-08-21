‘His inspiring journey will motivate young minds’: Rajnath Singh after meeting Group Capt Shubhanshu Shukla

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut onboard the International Space Station (ISS), in New Delhi.

Congratulating Group Capt Shukla on his achievement, the defence minister termed it as a major milestone in India’s journey towards human spaceflight.”

He acknowledged the astronaut’s contribution through the vital scientific experiment conducted in orbit and appreciated his role in advancing India’s space research and exploration capabilities, and expressed confidence that his inspiring journey will motivate young minds to pursue careers in science, technology, and space exploration.

In a post on X after the interaction, the Defence Minister stated that he discussed with Gp Capt Shukla the inspiring space journey, the vital experiments he undertook in orbit, advances in science and technology, and the road ahead with India's pioneering Gaganyaan mission.

“Delighted to meet Group Capt Shubanshu Shukla, the first Indian Astronaut, on board the International Space Station. We discussed his inspiring space journey, the vital experiments he undertook in orbit, advances in science and technology, and the road ahead with India's pioneering Gaganyaan mission. His journey will inspire the young minds of India. The nation is proud of its achievements,” he tweeted on X.

Underlining the pivotal role of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in India’s space programme, including astronaut selection, training, and mission support in collaboration with ISRO, the minister emphasised that the “professionalism and expertise of IAF personnel are vital enablers of the country’s progress towards manned space missions.”

With globally recognised achievements in lunar and Mars exploration, India is now moving towards manned space missions and furthering it into the establishment of its own space station.

The successful journey of Group Capt Shukla aboard the ISS is a significant step in that direction, demonstrating the synergy between ISRO, IAF and other national stakeholders in advancing the nation’s stature as a spacefaring nation.

